Pacelli falls in state quarterfinals: Troup girls advance

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (WTVM) - The Pacelli Vikings found a 12-point deficit to overcome, as their come-from-behind effort fell short at Mount Pisgah Christian. The Patriots eliminated the Vikings 62-55 in the GHSA Class 1A-Private state quarterfinals on Thursday night at Drummond Center Gymnasium.
The Vikings would cut the deficit to 50-47 in the fourth quarter, but were never able to catch up. Ian Mathews led Pacelli with 14 points, while Keyshaun Fleetion had 13, and Travis Harper had 12.
Chase Tucker led all scorers with 24, with JoJo Peterson adding 17 for the Patriots, who advance to the state semifinals.
The loss ends the most successful season in program history, which saw the Vikings win their first ever region championship.
One other area team had better success. The Troup Tigers were 49-42 winners on the road versus the Flowery Branch Falcons in the Class 4A girls quarterfinals. The defending state runner-up Tigers will play at Cairo in the state semifinals as they look to earn a spot in the championship game for the second straight year.
Two other area teams will play in the state semifinals. The Carver girls host Cedar Shoals on Friday night, while the Chattahoochee County boys host Towns County on Saturday at 4pm ET.
