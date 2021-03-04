Smiths Station takes moment of silence on anniversary of Lee County tornadoes

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The Smiths Station community took a moment of silence Wednesday in remembrance of the March 3 tornadoes two years ago.
The community joined together at 3:03 p.m. EST at the flag post on the government center campus. Smiths Station school employees, sheriff’s deputies, and the mayor were in attendance.
“People still dealing with the scars and the landscape will never be the same, but you see the greenery starting to come back we are working toward being whole again,” said Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland. “It’s important for us to remember where we were two years ago today.”
The tornado didn’t cause any deaths in Smiths Station, but many structures were damaged and some no longer exist.
