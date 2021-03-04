Vigil held in Phenix City for S. Seale Rd. murder victim

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Family and friends remembered their loved one Wednesday night who was recently shot and killed in Phenix City.
They came together in honor of Kiron Golden. A candlelight vigil and balloon release was held on Seale Road in Phenix City.
Golden’s wife, pastor, family, and friends gave encouraging words. Radio personality Micheal Soul also spoke at the vigil.
“He was loved in the community. His name will forever live on through my children, through me, through the whole Phenix City family and we were all family as one. I always stood up for Kiron. I love my children and I’m going to be there for them and I’m standing up one last time,” said Golden’s wife, Danielle Golden.
Mostly everyone agreed that the violence needs to stop.
