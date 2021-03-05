Attorney, law enforcement speak on how LaGrange man wrongfully spent 40 years behind bars

Sergeant Mark Cavendar with the LaGrange Police Department said they saw discrepancies in the original investigation of Talley’s case, which is why LaGrange Police and the Troup County District Attorney’s office decided to free him from prison.
“Police were under considerable effort, considerable pressure from the community to solve what they viewed to be a serial rapist, who was attacking the LaGrange community,” said Jennifer Whitfield, Managing Attorney at the Georgia Innocence Project.
“Three actual rape cases, he’s been completely exonerated of, the attempted rape cases, those are still continuing to be reviewed by us, the Georgia Innocence Project as well as the DA’s office,” said Sergeant Cavendar.
Why was Terry Talley accused of these rape crimes to begin with? According to Whitfield, he worked close to the area where the rapes occurred - Lagrange College.
“He did lawn work in a predominately white neighborhood,” said Whitfield.
In the original investigation, LaGrange Police had a rape kit, victims’ identifications, and modus operandi, which describes someone’s habitual way of operating, two things Whitfield said are not very credible sources of evidence.
“Should someone be convicted based off of solely on an eyewitness identification? No. They’re just simply not reliable enough,” said Whitfield.
In 2009, the rape kit was tested, and police found the DNA on the kit did not match Talley’s, which Sgt. Cavendar says was a huge move in the investigation.
“We were limited on what could be gathered from a rape examination in 1981 versus what we could get today,” said Cavendar.
“When you add those things to the comprehensive view of that string of assaults, it becomes plainly clear to us that Terry Talley could not have committed these crimes,” said Whitfield.
Whitfield and Sgt. Cavendar also said new information has been found that leads to another suspect.
Sgt. Cavendar said a warrant has been issued for the other suspect they believe to have committed this string of crimes, but no arrest has been made yet.
