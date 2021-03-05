Beauregard Tornado: Two Years Later

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - It has been a little more than two years since twenty three people lost their lives in an EF-4 tornado in the Beauregard community in Lee County, Alabama.
“March 3rd means something different to everybody, and it’s going to be remembered by everybody differently. People are moving forward, but at different paces,” says Austin Jones, an emergency management specialist for Lee County.
For families that lost loved ones in the storm, the anniversary is hard, but so are all the days that they’ve spent without their loved ones.
“We struggle daily, but we have the encouragement of each other and we have a blessing in our son to look forward to every day. And know that we have to get up and keep pressing forward,” say David and Ashley Thornton, who lost their daughter Taylor on that day.
She was with Kayla Grimes and Kayla’s father and stepmother when the tornado hit.
”She was such a sweet person. She always had a heart for somebody. She was so sweet to everyone she met. She was one of the best best friends that I’ve ever had,” Kayla recalls.
Kayla and Taylor took shelter in the bathtub when the warning came out. Kayla was the only survivor in that home.
“That’s what keeps up going. Just seeing the smile on her face, just thankful that she’s here,” Kayla’s mom, Michelle Gladden, adds.
She endured five surgeries after the storm. Two years later, things are healing as they should - with a new normal settling in.
“Now we look back on what we actually went through and you know that we have come so far and that she’s done so good,” Gladden adds tearfully.
“Nobody should go through this, and the fact that we can lean on each other but we also have family, our church friends, and people that just gather us up when we’re having a bad day and just say, hey look, we got you,” the Thornton family says.
A cross stands at a memorial at Providence Baptist Church - honoring each of the twenty three souls that were lost that day.
In the days after the storm, volunteer efforts were organized here - but the land not far away still bears the scars of the monster storm.
Rita Smith, the director of the Lee County EMA also looks back at the recovery process after that day.
“If you were not from here and you went out there you can see the piles of debris in certain places. The landscaping is just broken off trees. You can still tell that something terrible happened by mother nature out there.”
Trees and grass will grow back. New homes are being built, and there is some return to normalcy here.
But for those that were in the storm - or lost someone they loved - this time of year will never be easy.
“Cling to your family, know that every minute is precious. Don’t push them aside. Don’t take for granted that you have tomorrow because you’re not promised tomorrow,” adds the Thorntons.
