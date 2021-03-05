Clouds on the Horizon Before Another Stretch of Dry Weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After another chilly start to the day, temperatures will once again warm up nicely to near 70 this afternoon; however, unlike yesterday, some more clouds will stream in throughout the day as a disturbance moves toward the Gulf Coast. We don’t expect much in the way of rain with this system though; rain coverage at best looks to be 10-20% tonight through Saturday morning with likely just light rain or sprinkles for some and most of us staying dry. A weak “back door” cold front has also moved through the Chattahoochee Valley this morning, bringing a reinforcing shot of dry air to our area—hence the low rain chances tonight.
Despite reaching the 70s this afternoon, temperatures over the weekend look slightly cooler than average with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows back down into the 30s on Sunday. Any clouds will fade away Saturday afternoon, leaving the remainder of the weekend with a comfortable dose of sunshine. The weather pattern next week looks quiet and dry with any rain chance likely holding off until NEXT weekend at the earliest. Though next week will start off the cool mornings, temperatures will steadily warm throughout the week with 70s back by at least Tuesday and reaching near 80 by the end of the work week. Keep in mind though, with rain generally evading us, pollen levels will be running high!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.