Clouds on the Horizon Before Another Stretch of Dry Weather

Despite reaching the 70s this afternoon, temperatures over the weekend look slightly cooler than average with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows back down into the 30s on Sunday. Any clouds will fade away Saturday afternoon, leaving the remainder of the weekend with a comfortable dose of sunshine. The weather pattern next week looks quiet and dry with any rain chance likely holding off until NEXT weekend at the earliest. Though next week will start off the cool mornings, temperatures will steadily warm throughout the week with 70s back by at least Tuesday and reaching near 80 by the end of the work week. Keep in mind though, with rain generally evading us, pollen levels will be running high!