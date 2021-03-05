Columbus Fire and EMS crew recognized for saving unresponsive man during overdose call

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus Fire and EMS crew are being recognized for their work saving a man’s life during a recent call.
Richard Starling, Jeff Yepez, Adam Singletary, and Darryl Gay with the Columbus Department of Fire and EMS’ Station 8 are being recognized as Piedmont Columbus Regional’s First Friday Heroes for the month of March.
The crew of Engine 8 was responding to a call of an overdose early one morning when they found a house with multiple people inside high on drugs.
While assessing all the people inside the house, the crew noticed that one person was missing. They found this man in the back yard of the house unresponsive with an abnormally slow breathing rate. They administered first aid and called for the man to be transported to the hospital.
Without the quick actions of the Engine 8 crew, this man would have died.
A ceremony with Starling, Yepez, Singletary, Gay and hospital leaders will be held Mar. 10 at 10 a.m. at Columbus Fire and EMS’ Station 8 to commend them for their service.
