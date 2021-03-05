Columbus Parks and Recreation reopening recreation centers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Parks and Recreation Department are reopening recreational amenities throughout the city.
The department will reopen all 19 outdoor basketball courts as staff will begin reinstalling backboards and goals to all courts across the city immediately.
Columbus Parks and Recreations will also begin reopening recreation centers, cultural arts studio, and the therapeutic recreation program March 15 with limited capacity and reservation requirements for specific programs and activities.
See operating schedules for recreation centers below:
Frank Chester Recreation Center, Northside Recreation Center, Psalmond Road Recreation Center and Shirley Winston Recreation Center
Monday through Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday 2 p.m.-5 p.m.
29th Street Recreation Center, Boxwood Recreation Center, Carver Park Recreation Center, Fluellen Recreation Center
Monday through Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Britt David Cultural Arts Studio
Patrons will be limited to three hours each day and reservations will be needed to secure a time. Monday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Tuesday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Wednesday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Thursday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Columbus Therapeutic Recreation Program
The program will operate Monday through Thursday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.. Each day the program will accommodate up to 10 different participants so that a maximum of 40 individuals can participate weekly.
Operations have been modified to reopen these amenities with strict health guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
