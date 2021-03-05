Columbus police investigating shooting at Steam Mill Rd. apartment complex

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex on Steam Mill Rd.
Police have responded to Cross Creek Apartments where one person has been shot. The condition of that victim is unknown at this time.
There is no word at this time on whether or not police have any suspects.
News Leader 9 has a crew on the scene working to learn more information.
This marks the third shooting investigation by Columbus police in just over 12 hours. Shootings on North Lake Pkwy. just before 10:30 p.m. and on Torch Hill Rd. just before 1:30 a.m. each claimed the life of one person.
This is a developing story. Keep with us on air and online for the latest updates as they become available.
