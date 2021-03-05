Coronavirus vaccinations now available at CVS Pharmacies across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC} - CVS pharmacies across Alabama are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine.
More CVS pharmacies were added to the distribution list Friday, March 5, 2021. The increase follows more vaccines becoming available from the federal government
Participating CVS Pharmacy locations are available in more than a dozen Alabama counties.
Vaccinations for COVID19 are by appointment only and patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287.
There can be a wait time to schedule, but if you leave the page open on your desktop, laptop or smart phone you will be able to schedule in locations that still have availability.
