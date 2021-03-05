Local libraries in Ga. to help register patients for vaccination appointments

By Alex Jones | March 5, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 3:09 PM

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some local libraries in Georgia can help you register for the COVID-19 vaccine if you’ve been having some trouble.

The Lake Blackshear Regional Library System, which includes some counties in the Chattahoochee Valley, is partnering with the West Central Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Participating libraries include:

Lake Blackshear Regional Library in Americus

  • 229-924-8091

Dooly County Library in Vienna

  • 229-268-4687

Schley County Library in Ellaville

  • 229-937-2004

Cordele-Crisp Carnegie Library in Cordele

  • 229-276-1300

To get an appointment made with their assistance, call the library during regular hours to get in contact with a registration specialist and get your name on the list.

