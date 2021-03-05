Mostly Dry & Cooler Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A storm system to the west will be pushing in tonight and tomorrow, bringing with it a slight chance at a few showers. Most spots will stay dry since moisture will be limited, and with more clouds than sun around on Saturday, highs will stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the area. By Sunday, we get the sunshine back and see a warm-up to the mid 60s, and the real warm will build in next week. Look for a mix of clouds and sun through the week with upper 60s and lower 70s on Monday and Tuesday with mid to upper 70s building by in by the middle and end of next week. We might even see some lower 80s in the forecast at some point late next week into next weekend - rain coverage looks very limited.