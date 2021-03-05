New major Community Vaccination Center being built in Atlanta

By WTOC Staff | March 5, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 2:37 PM

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The White House announced Friday that the Administration will be partnering with the state of Georgia to build a new major Community Vaccination Center in Atlanta.

It’s being built at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The site will be capable of administering around 6,000 vaccines a day. The plan is to have it open 7-days-a-week for an 8-week period.

The goal is to reach vulnerable populations in and around Atlanta.

They hope to have the site up-and-running in the next two weeks.

