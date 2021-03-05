Opelika police investigating string of car break-ins in one night

OPELIKA, Aa. (WTVM) - Opelika police are currently investigating several car break-ins in a one night.
At least five car break-ins were reported Thursday including:
- Grady’s Tire and Auto in the 1200 block of 1st Ave.
- Opelika Town Automotive in the 1400 block of 2nd Ave.
- 600 block of Towne Lane Pkwy.
- 100 block of N. 17th St.
- 200 block of Indigo St.
Police have not officially connected these break-ins to one another.
Anyone with information on these incidents should contact the OPD Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
