Opelika police investigating string of car break-ins in one night
By Alex Jones | March 5, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 2:08 PM

OPELIKA, Aa. (WTVM) - Opelika police are currently investigating several car break-ins in a one night.

At least five car break-ins were reported Thursday including:

  • Grady’s Tire and Auto in the 1200 block of 1st Ave.
  • Opelika Town Automotive in the 1400 block of 2nd Ave.
  • 600 block of Towne Lane Pkwy.
  • 100 block of N. 17th St.
  • 200 block of Indigo St.

Police have not officially connected these break-ins to one another.

Anyone with information on these incidents should contact the OPD Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

