Pirates open ACCC play with doubleheader sweep

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The No. 16 Chattahoochee Valley Pirates opened ACCC South play in style with a doubleheader sweep of the Coastal Alabama-North Eagles, 2-1 and 10-7, on Thursday afternoon at Howard Lake Field.
The Pirates (13-2, 2-0 ACCC) struggled at the plate against junkballing lefty Robert Tennant (1-1), who held CVCC scoreless until the fifth. The two runs came home on a passed ball and a sacrifice fly.
Jerry Dale Bowman (2-0) went the distance, tossing a 5-hitter and striking out six Eagles (4-12-1, 2-0) to earn the victory.
Game two saw the bats come alive. Paul Hegeman had two home runs, but the big hit came off the bat of Cooper Doughman, a 3-run walkoff shot to left field that snapped a 7-7 tie in the bottom of the seventh to give the Pirates the doubleheader sweep.
Nathan Mapstone (1-0) picked up the win in relief for the Pirates.
