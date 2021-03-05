Randolph County Neighbor 2 Neighbor initiative helping seniors register for COVID-19 vaccine

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An initiative in Randolph County is helping seniors with COVID-19 vaccination registration.
In the first week of the Neighbor 2 Neighbor Project, 31 seniors were registered out of the 151 seniors that were contacted by volunteers.
Neighboring counties have reached out to Neighbor to Neighbor co-chairs, Joyce Barlow and Bobby Jenkins, for help in starting similar programs in their area.
“The Neighbor 2 Neighbor style of canvassing is how we take care of our own in Southwest Georgia,” commented Barlow.
