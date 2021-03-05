River Dragons win home opener

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus River Dragons made their 2021 FPHL home opener a success on Thursday with a 7-3 win over the Port Huron Prowlers at the Civic Center.
The River Dragons opened up a 5-1 lead on first period goals by Mac Jansen and Gehrett Sargis, with Sargis, Anton Kalinin, and Evgenii Demin scoring in the second.
The Prowlers made a game of it by striking early in the third. Yianni Liriakos notched his second score of the game at 3:54 mark, while Matt Graham added a score at 7:40 of the period.
But the River Dragons stood strong with a pair of goals to seal the deal, an even-strength goal by Viktor Ekk and a powerplay tally by Donald Olivieri.
“It’s about scoring at the right times,” said River Dragons head coach Jerome Bechard. “They got the two quick ones in the third period to kind of close the gap. I thought it was a good time to call a time out and settle things down. Then we got a power play and scored, and I think that one took their sails out a little bit. All-in-all, all around, a pretty good hockey game.”
Jacob Caffrey posted 36 saves on the night.
The River Dragons and Prowlers get back at it on Friday night, with the opening faceoff set for 7:35 pm ET at the Civic Center.
