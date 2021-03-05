Several Chambers County residents without access to high-speed internet amid pandemic

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - As the pandemic continues, nearly 70 percent of Chambers County does not have access to high-speed internet.
Officials with the Chambers County Development Authority said they’ve heard many stories of students struggling to get assignments done due to lack of internet as well as adults having difficulties working from home.
Now, the Chambers County Library is looking to help families get Wi-Fi at home by allowing people to check out Chromebooks and hotspots. Library director Mary Hamilton says they’re hoping the devices will help get people the access they need as the pandemic continues.
“We have a lot of folks that come in that are looking for jobs, they need to fill out job applications. So, much of that is online assistance that they’re looking for because they’ve been affected by corona,” said Hamilton.
Hamilton says while this is just a pilot program, they are looking to see how the community responds to the Chromebooks and hotspots, and if the demand is high, they will try to provide more. The library has 25 Chromebooks and 20 hotspots on hand.
