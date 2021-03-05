Woman dead after overnight shooting on Torch Hill Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A second overnight shooting in Columbus has claimed the life of a 31-year-old woman.
Tanuska Jackson, 31, was pronounced dead by Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley at the scene of a shooting in the 2000 block of Torch Hill Rd. at 1:30 a.m.
Police have not released any details on potential suspects.
This shooting is unrelated to one that happened just hours earlier on North Lake Pkwy. in north Columbus. That shooting claimed the life of 20-year-old Maurice Talbot.
This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest updates.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.