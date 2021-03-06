BernNadette Stanis, Thelma in Good Times, visits Fort Benning for book signing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - She made a big splash onto the small screen with the 70s hit sitcom, Good Times.
Today, Bern Nadette Stanis known as “Thelma Evans” spends a great deal of time signing her books for fans.
News Leader 9’s Roslyn Giles sat down with Stanis for a one on one interview about life after television.
Fiesty, savvy and always ready for a good comeback with her annoying brother, JJ, Thelma Evans captivated viewers with her witt and style on Good Times.
Bern Nadette Stanis says it took 10 years for her mother’s death to punch her in the face.
“She died October 6, 2011...but it was only this year that I felt it,” said Bern Nadette Stanis, Thelma from Good Times. “I think the pandemic helped bring that out because you know, you’re alone a lot.”
Alone with lots of free time to think about her dear mother.
“That night just hit be so hard and I cried and cried.” Stanis quickly got it together and now she’s on tour promoting her three books mostly at military installations. Her first book was about relationships, the second was about finances and the most recent on her mother’s final moments with Alzeheimer’s titled “The Last Night.”
“I wanted to show the world how she was as a mother, she was a wonderful mother who sacrificed for her 5 children and my dad was a wonderful dad,” said Stanis.
In the book, she also talks about how her dad was murdered when she was 38 years old in Brooklyn, New York. And as crime is still prevelant today, she has this message to the Columbus community: “Black on Black crimes needs to stop, we need each other, don’t you think?”
If you’d like to meet Bern Nadette Stanis known as Thelma Evans, she will be at the PX on Fort Benning signing autographs until March 13 and you can also purchase Good Times themed memorbilia.
You can also follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.