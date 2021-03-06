Columbus Civic Center home to new GEMA mass vaccination clinic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Compared to other counties of roughly the same size, Muscogee County is trailing behind when it comes to the number of residents who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
A mass vaccine clinic, run by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA), is looking to change that.
“We can and should do more to make absolutely certain more doses are getting into the arms of Georgians as quickly as possible,” Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said.
It’s a promise Kemp fulfilled with the help of GEMA by recently adding five new mass vaccination clinics. One of which, will be in the parking lot of the Columbus Civic Center.
“People who may not have been able to get an appointment before now should be able to get an appointment,” said Chance Corbett ,Columbus Emergency Management director.
Corbett says when GEMA sets up shop starting March 17, the efforts will be running very similar to how the local Department of Health conducts its mass vaccine clinics now.
Mayor Skip Henderson says the plan is to have the local Department of Public Health continue its vaccination clinics at locations other than the Civic Center to help supplement what GEMA will be doing.
“They don’t really need any of our volunteers,” Henderson said. “They stand up the entire clinic. All we provide is a location.”
Residents who are interested in being vaccinated at this GEMA site can sign up at myvaccinegeorgia.com. It’s not just Columbus residents though, anyone living in the Peach State who qualifies for Phase 1A can choose any of the now nine sites.
“This will really help us tremendously make a dent in the first phase,” said Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department said.
With the mass vaccination clinic set to operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Henderson says this will allow the health department to focus on underserved areas.
“We want to target some of the underserved areas to help get the vaccine to all parts across the county,” he said.
