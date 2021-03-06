Columbus police, fire help local non-profit organization build beds for children in need

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local non-profit organization is helping the community by building and delivering beds to kids in Columbus.
The Columbus chapter of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization delivered 17 beds to eight different families early this morning.
Chapter members, volunteers, and officers from the Columbus Police Department, Columbus Fire and EMS built 40 beds together in their most recent build day.
Chapter president Michael Wood says the need for children’s beds are high in the Chattahoochee Valley area.
“Any given population, fourty-percent of that population are kids between three and 17, and of that population, two to three percent are kids who sleep on the floor, or with a parent or sibling, who don’t have a bed of their own - so in the Chattahooche Valley that could be as many as three to four thousand children,” said Michael Wood, Sleep in Heavenly Peace President.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace provides not only the bed but the mattress, pillows, sheets, and blankets as well. Wood says the work is rewarding seeing kids’ reactions to their new beds.
The group is looking to have another build day in the next month or two.
