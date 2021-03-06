Cooling Off for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday’s forecast features highs in the lower-60s across the Chattahoochee Valley with partly cloudy skies. We could see a few very isolated showers today, but for the most part things stay dry. For Sunday, sunshine returns to the forecast as we start moving towards this warming trend in the forecast! Highs climb to the mid-60s for Sunday, but by next week we are in the upper-60s and lower-70s. Clouds return to the forecast on Tuesday, but we will still see some intervals of sunshine. Even with clouds around next week we will still continue on this warming trend. By the end of next week we could even be reaching the 80 degree mark in the forecast. With all this dry weather around in the forecast, we will see the pollen levels continue to stay high, so allergy sufferers grab that medicine!