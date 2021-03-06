Keep Columbus Beautiful anti-litter campaign kicks off this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Keep Columbus Beautiful anti-litter campaign kicked off Saturday morning.
Fountain City residents volunteered and picked up litter from streets and sidewalks in neighborhoods and businesses alongside their city councilors throughout all council districts of Columbus.
Volunteers got Chester’s Barbecue for lunch for all of their hard work.
The campaign partnered with the local elected leaders to combat litter and build cleaner and safer communities.
“It makes me understand it we do have people who cares how our city looks it makes an impact when you have community organizations to come out do things like this because it takes a city to make a cleaner city so we have done some impact on litter and we are hoping this event can keep it clean a peachy clean Columbus,” said Charnae Ware, Executive Director of Keep Columbus Beautiful.
Mayor Skip Henderson makes a promise to catch those who litter, with even going as far as to buying cameras and putting them up.
Plus, he plans on speaking to judges to increase fines to those who dump trash illegaly.
