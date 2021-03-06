Keep Columbus Beautiful kicking off anti-litter campaign

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keep Columbus Beautiful is kicking off its annual anti-litter campaign Saturday.
City council members alongside local volunteers will pick up litter from the streets and sidewalks of Columbus. The event, “Peachy Clean and Green Columbus,” will take place in each local district from 9 a.m. to1 p.m.
All residents are welcome to join the efforts, but the organization does encourage volunteers to register ahead of time. For registration information, call 706-366-4579.
