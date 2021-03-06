Law enforcement and family speak out on two recent homicides in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two homicides Thursday night in Columbus claimed the lives of a 20-year- old man on North Lake Parkway and a 31-year-old mother at the Eagle Trace Apartments on Torch Hill Road.
Law enforcement officials are speaking out about these latest homicides as well as family members as they are left with dealing with the aftermath of gun violence.
The two deadly shootings are the 17th and 18th homicides this year. Tanuska Jackson was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m. and Maurice Talbot died at approximately 10:40 p.m., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Police say the shootings are not connected.
Jackson’s step-mother, Tawanda Hickman, says she was shot by her ex-boyfriend.
“At first, he had my granddaughter by the neck with a gun to her head,” Hickman explained. “Tanuska talked him down to taking the gun away from her head. From what I got, they fought and he shot her.”
Hickman says Jackson was a mother of five.
“She was a wonderful mother. I always bragged about her as a mother,” said Hickman.
With the increase in crime widespread in the city, Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon says they’re working to stop the violence.
“As far as the particular location, there is no particular pattern as far as what we have identified as the reason why it’s widespread, but we continue to track what’s trending, and we will continue to control the hotspots,” said Blackmon.
“I feel bad about it,” said Estella Brown, a resident at Eagle Trace Apartments. “It’s making me really scared. They need to stop all this, for real.”
Blackmon also says while everyone should be careful and be aware of their surroundings, the homicides they’re investigating were not random and situations where individuals are acquainted with each other.
