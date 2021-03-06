MILITARY MATTERS: Military women’s memorial group honoring thousands of female soldiers

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WTVM) - This Women’s History Month, organizers with the military women’s memorial group are working to preserve the stories of women who have served our country.
They are honoring 300,000 female soldiers by recording the history of every single one.
“Many of us, they’ll never write a book about us. Not even an article. So, where will we ever know how to find these incredible stories of service and sacrifice,” said Phyllis Wilson, president of the Women in Military Service for America Memorial Foundation.
She says the database can be used to learn more family history, or preserve it by entering in a relative who isn’t already there.
“I think that the really big purpose behind this is to chronicle the memorable experiences, everything from a woman that remembers getting care packages that included Twinkies, to a lady that was a surgical nurse in WWII that remembers landing in Casablanca,” Wilson added.
For Army Captain Rachael Rhee near Augusta Georgia, it’s helped her network.
“I think that it’s taken a village to get me to where I am now. And the chiefs of that village have been other female senior army officers,” Rhee said.
And female veterans have paved the way so that soldiers like Rhee can write history themselves.
Rhee also said, “If I’m lucky enough to be noticed in the registry many years from now, I think what I would want people to know is that you don’t get anywhere in the military alone.”
To look up someone on the list or add yourself or someone you know, go to womensmemorial.org and make an account.
