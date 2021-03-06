Miss Georgia contestants meeting for forum in Columbus to prepare for competition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seventy-five candidates are vying to become the next Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen.
The competitions have been a Columbus tradition for 75 years.
The candidates will meet Saturday for a forum at the Convention and Trade Center. It’s in preparation for the competition, which will be held June 15 through June 19 at the River Center for Performing Arts. The forum will provide information for all of this year’s participants an their families.
The Miss Georgia competitions were postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic.
