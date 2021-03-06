New photo shows last time missing Spain Park graduate was seen; Birmingham PD expands search

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police, and the family of 18-year-old Spain Park graduate Jordian Brenay Valentine are expanding their search for her almost one week after she was last seen walking in an unknown direction in Wylam on February 27.
After investigation, BPD believes Valentine may be in Bessemer, Auburn, Opelika, or Jenkins County Georgia.
According to police, she was last seen Saturday February 27 with her boyfriend, at 510 Frisco Street in the Wylam community. Valentine and her boyfriend were at the location watching people get tattoos when officers say they got into a verbal disagreement. The boyfriend reportedly left the location to go to a convenience store nearby, and Valentine was seen walking in an “unknown direction.”
She was wearing a black short romper and white shoes the last time her family saw her. She is 5′3″ and weighs 120 pounds. It has been reported that Valentine is not familiar with the Wylam area and her family believes she may be in danger.
A missing persons report was filed on February 28 in a neighboring jurisdiction and BPD took over the case on March 2.
According to BPD, detectives have since canvassed the area and multiple searches have been conducted using BPD Patrol Division, Special Victims Unit, Homicide Division, and Star 1 Air Support. Several interviews have been conducted with neighbors and parties who were present the night Valentine was last seen.
Based on Information gathered during the investigation BPD has expanded their search to Bessemer, Auburn, Opelika, or Jenkins County Georgia.
Jordian’s family is holding a search for her Saturday March 6. They are asking anyone who can, to meet at the Wylam public library located at 4300 7th Avenue at 2 p.m.
Anyone who has information about this case, please call the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297- 8413 or 911.
If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.
