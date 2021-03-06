Organizations and city leaders in Columbus creating methods to reduce crime

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With violent crimes becoming consistent in the Chattahoochee Valley, city leaders and crime prevention organizations are coming up with solutions to put an end to the crimes.
Dr. Eleem Hud, president and CEO of Project Rebound, Inc., said it starts at home with your children first.
“People have been seduced into crime because crime pays,” said Hud. “Invest today in solutions for tomorrow. And so I’m trying to say invest in our children today so that they won’t be a problem tomorrow.”)
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office launched an anonymous tip line this week in an effort to empower people to speak out against crime. The tip line number is 706-225-4285 and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Officials say it’s a safe and confidential way for people in the community to report crime.
