Pope’s Haunted Farm to host first annual “Scream Break”

Salem, Ala. (WTVM) - Spring Break is right around the corner and while some people are continuing their out-of-town vacations, others are planning on staying home.
Pope’s Haunted Farm is hosting the first annual “Scream Break” to make sure your spring break is scary fun!
According to Pope’s, you’ll take a walk through the Haunted Forest, which is over a half a mile walk, in complete darkness with only a candle to light your way.
The event runs for one week only, beginning Saturday March 20 and ending March 27. Ticket booths will open at 8:30 p.m. EST and will close at 11:00 p.m.
The price is $15 per ticket.
