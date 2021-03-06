Unseasonably Dry Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While March started off per usual with some rain, our upcoming days will be surprisingly dry for this time of year. This is good news for getting outdoors, bad news for the Pollen count as allergies will no doubt act up in a big way over the next several days. Conditions will be chilly tonight with many upper 30s present under mostly clear skies, this will give away to quickly rising temperatures as we head into Sunday afternoon, topping out in the mid-60s with sunshine. If that was not nice enough, Monday will be even milder with highs getting close to 70 with you guessed it, more sunshine. However, don’t let the warm days fool the sensitive plants! Monday morning will feature some low 30s out there with a frost and freeze in some spots. Clouds will filter the sun in and out by mid to late next week, but still dry with a warming trend in sight. 70s will turn to low 80s by Thursday, Friday, and next Saturday, will feel more like April for sure! Next rain chance does not arrive until the following week, and even that is not looking impressive! Enjoy!