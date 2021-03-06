West Central Health District announces dates for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The West Central Health District has announced dates for second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
For those who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine administered by the West Central Health District in Harris County at Callaway Gardens Feb. 9, a second-dose vaccine clinic is planned March 9 from 9 a.m. to noon.
A second-dose clinic will be held March 26 at Peachtree Mall from 9 a.m. to noon for people who received their first vaccine dose last Friday at the Columbus Civic Center.
“We are going to continue our vaccination efforts. We are looking for more locations now, since we cannot do them at the Civic Center,” said Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department.
Kirkland stresses that both clinics are for second doses only and by appointment only.
