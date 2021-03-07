Chambers Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting leaving one person injured

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday evening.
Chambers County Deputies responded to Interstate 85 in reference to someone shooting into an occupied dwelling. Upon arrival, deputies located a silver Dodge Charger parked along the side of the road that had bullet hole damage.
The driver of the vehicle had a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital by emergency personnel. The victim is believed to stable.
According to Chambers County Deputies, the incident is not believed to be a random act. It is believed that the victim and the offender in this incident know one another.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact Sergeant Dustin Smith at 334-864-4301.
