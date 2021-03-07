M.O.V.E. holds “stop the violence” event in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - In Phenix City, another “stop the violence” event took place Sunday afternoon. The organization known as “M.O.V.E.” invited youth and adults to come out to South Asbury Park Field.
The organization plans to hold the events monthly not only in Phenix City but in Columbus as well.
After the fun, speakers came out to speak against the violence.
“With all the violence that was going on and the young people that are going astray we actually want to show them that there are organizations and they’re people here that want to help them do the right thing,” said Desi Morgan Sr., organizer of the event.
”It actually feels really good seeing all the kids out here together and seeing everybody actually getting together without there being any violence seeing that we can actually come together as a community,” said Cheryl Ford, a Phenix City neighbor.
Everyone who attended the event was challenged to tell someone they love them for 60 days.
