Nice Work Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you enjoyed the day on Sunday, you’ll be sure to enjoy the upcoming stretch of weather this week. The next couple nights will feature scattered areas of frost in our normally colder locations as lows fall into the mid-30s. Afternoons will rebound nicely with low 70s likely Monday and Tuesday. While clouds will increase by mid and late week, we remain dry with even warmer temperatures in the middle and upper 70s. We tease the 80 degree mark on Friday and next weekend as a warmer wind direction takes shape. Surprisingly, no wet weather to speak of until we get to the following week, and even then things don’t look all to impressive. Enjoy this dry stretch of weather as it is not common in March across the Valley. In addition make sure to hold of on planting any sensitive vegetation until we get towards the end of the month! We will keep you in the loop!