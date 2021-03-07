Sunny Sunday!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday’s forecast features abundant sunshine across the Chattahoochee Valley as we start to get into this warming trend. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-60s with winds out of the north around 5-10mph. As we head into the work week we will warm up quickly with highs nearing 70 on Monday, but possibly making a pass at 80 by the end of the week! With these clear nights around we will continue to see lows in the upper-30s through Tuesday before we start to warm up our mornings by Wednesday. We keep lots of sunshine around for the beginning of the week before more cloudy conditions move into the forecast by mid-week. Even with clouds around though, we will still see intervals of sunshine throughout the week while we keep these drier conditions around. The next rain chance looks to come into the forecast by next weekend, but that is a very slim chance at a shower or two for now.