Atlanta Motor Speedway to host around 20,000 fans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Later this month, the Atlanta Motor Speedway is set to host fans for the first time in nearly two years. Around 20,000 spectators are expected at the Folds of Honor Quick Trip 500 on March 21st.
Brandon Hutchinson, the speedway’s General Manager, is excited for a full weekend of events at the track.
“We weren’t able to unveil many of the initiatives we worked hard on last year, so fans will get to see some of that. We’ve installed drink rails, we’ve installed drink holders,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson says fans will be asked to where masks when they enter. Once the fans reach their seats, they are allowed to take them off. For more information on the event, head over to atlantamotorspeedway.com.
