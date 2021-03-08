Community members come together for victory over violence in a concert

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus community continues looking for ways to stop gun violence in the Fountain City. This comes as four people were killed in Columbus in the past week.
The Greater Glory Tabernacle Church hosted their first “Stop the Violence Cease Fire Columbus” event Sunday night. The building was packed to the back with people passionate about seeing positive change in their community.
So far in 2021, Columbus has had 18 homicides.
“It’s heartbreaking, and it hurts. It hurts,” said Keecha Henderson, an attendee of the Cease Fire Columbus event.
“We’re here today to just bring about unity and let these kids know around here that somebody cares about them,” said Prodical Son, organizer of the event.
Minister Prodical Son organized the event after seeing a need for change in the area. He said he’s officiated several funerals of victims killed in the past few years.
“It takes a toll because when you know the kids, when you know their parents, when you know how their parents are feeling because of the pain,” said Prodical Son.
Speakers and performers came to show their support for the event, including the gospel rap duo Brothers Keeper. They said they hope their music promote positivity in the community, specifically kids.
“We want the kids to understand that, it can be cool also praising the Lord, worshipping Jesus - and showing other kids the way, it all starts with us showing kids the way,” said Antonio Preer, one of the brothers in Brothers Keeper.
Prodical Son said helping the younger generation is key to defeating crime.
“We need to listen to what the children are doing, crying out for help and get them help, bring a system back that’s gonna get them off the streets,” said Son.
Keecha Henderson said there needs to be more respect for others in the community, and this fight can’t be won without everyone’s help.
“As a community, we have to step up. We have to step up and come together. You know it’s not one person’s job, or two people, or twenty people, it’s the community,” said Henderson.
Citizens at the event said this is not the end for events like this one. They say there will be many more in order to fight against the increase of crime in Columbus.
