Long Stretch of Quiet and Warm Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We don’t see this kind of weather in March too often - a long stretch of dry weather with no rain chances through the upcoming weekend. One drawback to this will be the pollen count - expected to be in the higher range in the coming days thanks to the dry and warm weather. We will see highs in the low to mid 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows in the 30s heading into Tuesday morning and 30s and 40s heading into Wednesday morning. We’ll again see some areas of patchy frost on the ground, and once again, this is a reminder that it is still too early to get those gardens in the ground! The weather ending the week and heading into the weekend looks wonderful - highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a mix of clouds and sun in the forecast. Our next rain chances will hold off until the first part of next week, and we will continue the fine-tune the coverage and timing as we get closer.