Man allegedly attempts to run over person on Butler St., LaGrange police investigates

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault on Butler St.
On March 7 at approximately 4:20 p.m., LaGrange police responded to the 100 block of Butler St. in reference to a person possibly struck by a vehicle during a domestic altercation.
After an investigation, it was determined through interviews and evidence that Gary Johnson and Quintavious Cox had been involved in a domestic dispute when Cox attempted to hit Johnson with his vehicle.
According to the Criminal Investigations Section, Cox drove off the roadway towards Johnson who had to run out of the way to avoid being run over by Cox. Johnson stated he did make contact with the truck but was not injured.
Cox was taken into custody and transported to the Troup County Jail.
If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.
