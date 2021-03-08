Need to look for a product at the ABC store? There’s an app for that

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ABC stores across Alabama are looking to change your alcohol shopping experience with a new mobile app.
The Alabama Beverage Online Services or AL-BOSS, is a new smartphone app that allows customers to:
- Search for available products sitting on every ABC store shelf in the state of Alabama (The app does not display allocated and private label products)
- Find ABC stores nearest a user’s location
- Learn the latest news concerning tastings and limited releases
- Rate products and stores for future reference
“This launch is the next step in our goal to continually provide a better shopping experience for our customers,” ABC Administrator Mac Gipson said. “We live in a mobile world where people expect to quickly and easily find information. AL-BOSS addresses our customers’ most important shopping needs.”
AL-BOSS may be downloaded and used by anyone 21 years of age or older and is available now for download at Google Play and the iOS App Store.
Click here for a detailed look at the features of the AL-BOSS app: https://alabcboard.gov/mobile
