One man dead in late night shooting in Lanett, second person injured

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department is investigating a late night shooting that left one man dead and a second one injured.
On March 7 at approximately 11:58 p.m., Lanett police responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of 16th Ave. SW. Upon arrival, officers located 45-year-old Johnny Barnes with a gunshot wound to his chest. Barnes was pronounced dead on the scene.
A second individual had a gunshot wound to his foot.
There is no word on any potential suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lanett Police Department at 334-644-5295.
