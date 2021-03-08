Opelika Parks and Recreation offering spring activities for kids

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - With beautiful weather in the forecast, some parents are wondering how they will keep their children busy this spring.
Opelika Parks and Recreation now has registration open for many spring activities. This comes after most sports and activities last year were canceled or postponed because of the pandemic.
According to officials, they will offer soccer, cheerleading, baseball, softball, and more this spring. They say there will still be a big emphasis on COVID-19 safety precautions.
“We’re lucky that a lot of those are able to take place outdoors,” said Laura Leigh Chesser. “As long as we’re social distancing our spectators, asking them to wear masks, just try to put in place all those CDC guidelines and precautions, we’re able to have a safe place for our kids to play, which is so important. Looking forward to a great spring filled with sports.”
Registration for spring activities take place at the Opelika Sportsplex and the Denson Drive Recreation Center.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.