Very Dry Weather Pattern in Store This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The below average temperatures we saw over the weekend mornings continues for early Monday with a winter chill to greet us as we head out the door to get our week started. Don’t worry though—a spring-like warming trend is in store this week. Today and Tuesday will feature temperatures in the low 70s but we’ll warm up to near 80 by the end of the week! The pattern over the next week looks dry too with no signs of rain in the forecast until early next week.
Though we’ll enjoy plentiful sunshine today, more clouds move in tomorrow, and we can expect a mix of sun and clouds each day through Friday with even better cloud cover over the weekend. Partly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday will transition us back to the possibility of a wetter pattern for next week with thunderstorms possible by next Tuesday. Though the spring weather will certainly be pleasant this week, bear in mind: pollen levels will be running high!
