Very Dry Weather Pattern in Store This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The below average temperatures we saw over the weekend mornings continues for early Monday with a winter chill to greet us as we head out the door to get our week started. Don’t worry though—a spring-like warming trend is in store this week. Today and Tuesday will feature temperatures in the low 70s but we’ll warm up to near 80 by the end of the week! The pattern over the next week looks dry too with no signs of rain in the forecast until early next week.