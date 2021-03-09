CDC issues new guidelines for people fully vaccinated for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New guidelines issued Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say Americans who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 no longer have to adhere to such strict guidelines when it comes to things like social distancing and mask-wearing when gathering with other vaccinated people.
Columbus residents say they have mixed opinions on the matter.
“I think it is a good move to get back to normal soon,” Shawn Mewhorter said.
“I think we need to wear the masks a little longer you know?” said Lilie Phillips.
Americans who have been fully vaccinated are now allowed to meet each other indoors without wearing masks, under guidelines released by the federal CDC.
“If all people have been vaccinated and it has been at least two weeks since the last dose, then they don’t have to social distance or wear a face mask,” said Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department said.
Kirkland says the CDC has changed its guidelines several times since the start of the pandemic.
In Georgia, even if you meet the criteria for the new guidelines, you will still have to adhere to any local municipal ordinances that mandate mask-wearing.
Columbus resident Murray Calhoun says he is vaccinated, but even with the CDC easing up, he chooses to take extra caution.
“You still have to be careful around big crowds, stuff like that,” Calhoun said.
Only about nine percent of the nation’s population have been fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.
Kirkland says she hopes to see those numbers continue to increase, but for now, it is a good start.
“I think it is a step in the right direction,” she said.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.