City council discusses mass COVID-19 vaccination site coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Emergency Management (GEMA) and Homeland Security Agency is ready to set up at the Columbus Civic Center for one of Governor Brian Kemp’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
GEMA officials say their goal is to administer 1,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine a day and eventually get to 2,000 doses a day as the state moves through the phases of the vaccine distribution plan outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“This will speed up the process of getting Georgians in the phase 1A+ vaccinated,” said Jason Ritter, Area 4 field coordinator for GEMA. ”We’ve already seen results. The governor’s already opened this up to educators and other folks who now qualify within the phase 1A.”
Ritter says the goal is to get shots into the arms of as many Georgians as possible. The vaccination site is set to open March 17 and will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
