Drive-in movie screening in Columbus to benefit Voices of the Valley chorus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Although most art organizations have taken a big hit due to the pandemic, a local children’s chorus has found a way to keep the music going.
Voices of the Valley continued to sing during the pandemic. The chorus used the River Center for practice space.
To help the program financially, Voices of the Valley is hosting a drive-in movie fundraiser Friday, March 12 at the Columbus Civic Center. The choir has given many children the opportunity to sing during these trying times and organizers say they need the community’s support.
“Our children need the arts,” said Michelle Folta, artistic director of Voices of the Valley. “We help them be more independent, more confident, and we help them be great humans. And so the arts are really valuable to what we do every single day, especially our youth arts programs. So, find one of your local youth arts programs, support them and make sure you tell their staff they’re doing a great job.”
The screening of the movie, “Coco,” starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $30.
