Fort Benning continues prescribed burns

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - People across Columbus will continue to notice a high amount of smoke in the air because of prescribed burns on Fort Benning.
Several of Fort Benning’s training areas will be the sites of controlled burns Tuesday.
Officials say wind direction should push smoke away from sensitive areas, but that can always change.
If you notice a higher level of smoke in your area, it is likely due to these burns.
Fort Benning began a series of controlled burns last week and they continued Monday. There is no word at this time on how long these burns will last.
