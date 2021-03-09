Free website launched to track inmate status in the Muscogee County Jail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new tool is available to allow people to track the status of inmates who are incarcerated in the Muscogee County Jail.
Victim Information and Notification Everyday (VINE) is a free service that allows users to track criminal offenders who are booked in the jail by using a website, mobile app, or toll-free number.
VINE will also allow crime victims to feel more secure as they will be able to be informed and aware.
“The purpose is to allow victims to get automatic notification if that individual is released, transferred to another facility, or they escape,” said Mark Jones, Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit’s District Attorney.
VINE is being provided through a partnership between the Columbus Consolidated Government and Appriss, Inc.
VINE can be accessed online at www.vinelink.com, via mobile app VINELink, or by calling 833-216-6670.
